Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 12,198 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,198 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $16,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND opened at $73.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.91. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2255 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

