Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 2,258 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,816 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.8% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.12.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $109.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.16 and its 200 day moving average is $115.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $128.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $101.29 and a 12 month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

