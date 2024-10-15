Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 6,275 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 147,540 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,479,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $281,977,000 after buying an additional 1,251,947 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $5,131,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.26.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $181.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average of $41.23. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.62 and a one year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 101.12%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

