Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WRN. National Bank Financial raised shares of Western Copper & Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of Western Copper & Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of NYSE WRN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,971. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17. Western Copper & Gold has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.80 million, a P/E ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 1.84.

Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Western Copper & Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Western Copper & Gold stock. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 21.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

