Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WES. Morgan Stanley lowered Western Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $39.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.19. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $905.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.94 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 44.01%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 417,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 265,143 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,418,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,435,000 after acquiring an additional 44,176 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 24,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

