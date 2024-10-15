Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Update

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 202,300 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the September 15th total of 157,600 shares. Currently, 32.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust news, major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $66,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 317,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,274. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,336 shares of company stock valued at $967,782. Insiders own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Stilwell Value LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,912,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,041,184 shares during the period. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust makes up 4.0% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 49.85% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:WHLR traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,701. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $705.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

