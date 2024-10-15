WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.31 and last traded at $80.22, with a volume of 12067 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.14.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 593.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 75,080 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

