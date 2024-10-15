Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Xcelerate Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:XCRT opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. Xcelerate has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06.

Get Xcelerate alerts:

About Xcelerate

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Xcelerate Inc acquires engineering/patents and applies to early-stage medical technology companies. The company engages in the formulation, packaging and marketing of consumer health and beauty, and clinically tested skin care products; development of artificial intelligence and virtual health technology to assist patients; owning and licensing the rights to various forms of medical equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Xcelerate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcelerate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.