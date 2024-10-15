Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Xcelerate Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:XCRT opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. Xcelerate has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06.
About Xcelerate
