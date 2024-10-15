Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,655,000 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 3,498,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Yamada stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. Yamada has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

Yamada Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer electronics retailing activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Denki business, Housing, Finance, and Environmental segments. The Denki business segment sells home appliances, such as televisions, refrigerators, and washing machines, as well as home information appliances comprising personal computers, and mobile phones.

