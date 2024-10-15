yearn.finance Hits Market Capitalization of $167.66 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for $4,996.44 or 0.07571233 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $167.66 million and approximately $21.97 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,556 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

