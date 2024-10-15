Zebec Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.62 Million (ZBCN)

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 15th. Zebec Network has a total market capitalization of $68.77 million and approximately $8.62 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebec Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zebec Network has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000068 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.31 or 0.00252173 BTC.

Zebec Network Token Profile

Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,999,416,207 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,743,381,097 tokens. The official website for Zebec Network is zebec.io. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq.

Buying and Selling Zebec Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,999,416,207.29042 with 62,743,381,096.77042 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00110933 USD and is up 3.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $12,448,775.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebec Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebec Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebec Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

