Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the September 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Zenvia Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ZENV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.44. 2,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,902. The company has a market cap of $60.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Zenvia has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.88.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Zenvia had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $44.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zenvia will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zenvia

Zenvia Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zenvia stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zenvia Inc. ( NASDAQ:ZENV Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

