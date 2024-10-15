Zevra Therapeutics’ (ZVRA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on Zevra Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair upgraded Zevra Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zevra Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.83.

Zevra Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

Zevra Therapeutics stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $338.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.94. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $8.95.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 124.85% and a negative net margin of 274.10%. The company had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZVRA. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $474,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,704,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 11.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 430,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 42,766 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 35,514 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

