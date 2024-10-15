Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 109,421 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 34.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 423,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,421 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 2.0% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $31,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792,806 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.00. 2,448,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,610,433. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.91. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $75.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

