Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 20,560 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust comprises 0.6% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $9,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 186,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,577,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 220,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 31,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 704.2% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.14. 37,425,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,268,578. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.01. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $41.99.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.