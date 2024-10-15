Zhang Financial LLC Buys 966 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Zhang Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $16,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,652,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 194.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,852,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,616 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,396,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,773,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,380,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,243,000 after acquiring an additional 712,064 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.29. The stock had a trading volume of 202,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,526. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.46. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.