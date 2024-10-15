Zhang Financial LLC Cuts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Zhang Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Booking by 133.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booking from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3,590.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,130.18.

Booking Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $20.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4,318.22. The stock had a trading volume of 88,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,376. The company has a market capitalization of $146.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,733.04 and a 1-year high of $4,369.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,904.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,803.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $37.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

