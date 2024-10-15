Zhang Financial LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 41.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,321 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $105,000.

Shares of SPMD stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $55.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,247. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.41. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $56.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

