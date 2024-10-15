Zhang Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,846,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,478 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,775,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,173,000 after buying an additional 296,017 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,425,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,150,000 after purchasing an additional 906,935 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,503,000 after purchasing an additional 397,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7,941.3% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527,347 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.60. The company had a trading volume of 832,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,730. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.93.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

