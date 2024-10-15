Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 2,640 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,640 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UBS Group stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $32.43.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 2.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

