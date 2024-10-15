Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 212.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $8,831,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 121,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 41,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 40,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 12,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE ZTS opened at $192.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.43 and a 200-day moving average of $176.42. The company has a market cap of $87.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.14%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

