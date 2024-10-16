21,322 Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Acquired by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 435.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 166.7% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medical Properties Trust

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $89,921.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,637 shares in the company, valued at $239,310.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $49,924.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,653 shares in the company, valued at $341,891.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $89,921.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,310.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,335 shares of company stock valued at $318,825 in the last 90 days. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research raised Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.22.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

MPW traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.73. 5,065,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,480,188. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.53 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.41%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

