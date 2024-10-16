230 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Acquired by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $890.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $880.04.

Shares of NOW traded down $8.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $919.57. 160,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $527.24 and a one year high of $949.59. The company has a market capitalization of $188.51 billion, a PE ratio of 99.25, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $867.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $788.88.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,502.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,479,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

