425,256 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 425,256 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,353,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6,617.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 253,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 249,532 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 668.4% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $487,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $499,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,690.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $499,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,690.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $86,090.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,167.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

