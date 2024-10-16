626 Financial LLC Has $339,000 Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

626 Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $424,130,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,285,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,683,000 after buying an additional 2,304,408 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,021.4% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,183,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,028,000 after buying an additional 1,078,154 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,582,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $59,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
Enphase Energy Price Performance
Enphase Energy stock opened at $92.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.34. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $141.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ENPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Glj Research began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.82 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $111.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.74.
Enphase Energy Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.
