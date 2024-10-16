626 Financial LLC Has $339,000 Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

626 Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $424,130,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,285,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,683,000 after buying an additional 2,304,408 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,021.4% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,183,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,028,000 after buying an additional 1,078,154 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,582,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $59,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $92.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.34. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Glj Research began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.82 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $111.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.74.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

