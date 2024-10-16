7,152 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Purchased by Prospect Financial Services LLC

Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 191,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,335,000 after acquiring an additional 136,165 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 624,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,845,000 after buying an additional 77,883 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter worth $4,331,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,590,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 260,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,840,000 after buying an additional 40,363 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FHLC opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average of $69.77. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $57.32 and a one year high of $74.48.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.