784 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Acquired by Stage Harbor Financial LLC

Stage Harbor Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,009,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163,657 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $676,545,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 99.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,358,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,473,000 after buying an additional 675,952 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,047,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,475,000 after buying an additional 563,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,913,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DHR opened at $270.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens started coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,435,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total transaction of $4,525,572.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at $8,229,254.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

