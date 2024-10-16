Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Trading Up 28.6% – Here’s Why

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report) traded up 28.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 58,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 182,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Aberdeen International Stock Up 28.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$6.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.83.

Aberdeen International Company Profile

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector and renewal energy sectors. It focuses on green energy, agriculture, renewable, natural resource, and natural resource related industries. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

