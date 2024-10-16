Acorn Creek Capital LLC Acquires 20,441 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Acorn Creek Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 8.6% of Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Acorn Creek Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $16,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

BIV opened at $77.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $78.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

