Acorn Creek Capital LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Acorn Creek Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,431,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,323,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,083 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,307,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,738 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,293,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,056,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,776,000 after acquiring an additional 217,830 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.23. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

