AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,290,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the September 15th total of 8,960,000 shares. Approximately 12.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

AdaptHealth Price Performance

AHCO stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $805.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AdaptHealth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdaptHealth

In other AdaptHealth news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,747.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 25,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $281,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,747.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,482.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 71,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 46,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in AdaptHealth by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 57,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AdaptHealth

About AdaptHealth

(Get Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.