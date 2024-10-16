Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the September 15th total of 7,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,786,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 394,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $217.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.05.
ADAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.
