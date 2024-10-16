ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Short Interest Up 16.9% in September

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,550,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the September 15th total of 20,150,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADT. American Trust acquired a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ADT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in ADT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in ADT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

ADT Price Performance

NYSE:ADT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.00. 3,848,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,916,236. ADT has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The security and automation business reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 13.83%. ADT’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ADT will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Further Reading

