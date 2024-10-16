Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s 10th Largest Position

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 1.3% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 309,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,214,000 after acquiring an additional 116,020 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 613.4% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 12,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 155,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,524,000 after buying an additional 21,132 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $2,394,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 28.6% during the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 137,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,722,000 after buying an additional 30,677 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $156.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $253.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.15.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

