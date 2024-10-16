Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.80. 19,286,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,702,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $253.44 billion, a PE ratio of 229.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.15. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

