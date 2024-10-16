Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $166.12 and last traded at $166.77. 8,792,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 57,818,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.33 billion, a PE ratio of 230.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.15.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.