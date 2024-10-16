Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Trading 12.9% Higher Over Last Week

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aerodrome Finance has a market cap of $216.57 million and approximately $14.26 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.28 or 0.00251019 BTC.

About Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,309,843,061 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,309,843,061.292357 with 651,582,223.8921044 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 1.38255112 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $30,498,204.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

