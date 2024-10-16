AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Lowers Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare comprises about 0.3% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Cloudflare by 8.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,722,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,632,000 after buying an additional 412,864 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,128,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,685,000 after buying an additional 584,566 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,661,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,616,000 after buying an additional 19,446 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,548,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,265,000 after acquiring an additional 855,334 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $2,117,864.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,873,820.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $231,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,532.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $2,117,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,873,820.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,784 shares of company stock worth $33,130,625 over the last quarter. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare stock opened at $93.80 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.88 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.98 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

