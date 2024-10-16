AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Sells 410 Shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.29% of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 60,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 293,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after buying an additional 14,455 shares during the period.

Get Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF alerts:

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TACK stock opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.47. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $28.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.60.

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Dividend Announcement

About Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1606 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The Fairlead Tactical Sector Fund (TACK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund relies on a proprietary, technical model to actively manage a US large-cap sector rotation strategy. During periods deemed risk-off, the fund toggles the exposure to short- or long-term US Treasurys or gold TACK was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Fairlead.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.