Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AGIO traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $43.70. The company had a trading volume of 495,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,252. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.09). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,165.69% and a negative return on equity of 47.05%. The business had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.51) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $474,140.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,358. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $474,140.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,358. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $124,634.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at $988,346.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 37,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 31,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

