Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 607,300 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the September 15th total of 724,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 99.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbus

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Free Report) by 94.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Stock Performance

Shares of Airbus stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720. Airbus has a 52-week low of $127.76 and a 52-week high of $187.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.55 and a 200 day moving average of $156.27.

About Airbus

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Articles

