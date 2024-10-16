Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.84. Alacer Gold shares last traded at C$9.47, with a volume of 4,591,753 shares.
Alacer Gold Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 17.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22.
Alacer Gold Company Profile
Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alacer Gold
- What is a support level?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Alacer Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alacer Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.