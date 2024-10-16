Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $106.92 and last traded at $109.19. 9,702,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 17,822,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.63.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Tamar Securities LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 143,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,924 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 6,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,359,000. Finally, QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 142,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,154,000 after buying an additional 52,330 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

