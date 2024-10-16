Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 578 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,793,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,731,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,333 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,341,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,208,593,000 after purchasing an additional 867,180 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $510,467,000 after purchasing an additional 600,215 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,300,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,138,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $706,822,000 after buying an additional 405,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.79.

Shares of CI stock opened at $348.91 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $253.95 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $349.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

In other The Cigna Group news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,264.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

