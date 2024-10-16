Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.80 and traded as low as $6.70. Allkem shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 1,900 shares traded.

Allkem Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Allkem

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. Allkem Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

