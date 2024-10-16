Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Short Interest Down 8.9% in September

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 906,500 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the September 15th total of 994,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average is $32.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.06 and a beta of 2.41.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

In other news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,066.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,548,066.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $128,528.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,304.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,125,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,843,000 after acquiring an additional 40,183 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,284,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,007,000 after acquiring an additional 169,619 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 471,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,625,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 348,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after buying an additional 55,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 338,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,657,000 after buying an additional 43,031 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

