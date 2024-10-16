Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CEO Sells 22,500 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $3,741,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,106,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,361,837.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total value of $3,759,075.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total value of $3,614,175.00.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.68, for a total value of $3,570,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total value of $3,772,350.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.16. 15,583,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,081,799. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.63 and its 200 day moving average is $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 587.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,690,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,772,991,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135,056 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 14.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,803,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,724,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,757 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 18,810.2% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 4,434,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $807,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410,811 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,072,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,288,201,000 after buying an additional 4,170,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,874,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,144,172,000 after buying an additional 4,064,073 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

