AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives C$37.90 Average PT from Analysts

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$37.90.
Several analysts have recently commented on ALA shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ATB Capital set a C$36.00 price target on shares of AltaGas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.
Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$34.66 on Friday. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$24.67 and a twelve month high of C$35.49. The firm has a market cap of C$10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$33.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.50.
AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.54 billion. AltaGas had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 5.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that AltaGas will post 2.3006093 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.07%.
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.
