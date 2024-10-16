AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives C$37.90 Average PT from Analysts

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$37.90.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALA shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ATB Capital set a C$36.00 price target on shares of AltaGas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALA

Insider Activity

AltaGas Price Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.61, for a total value of C$252,075.00. In other news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total value of C$105,960.00. Also, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.61, for a total transaction of C$252,075.00. Insiders sold 33,320 shares of company stock worth $1,125,051 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$34.66 on Friday. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$24.67 and a twelve month high of C$35.49. The firm has a market cap of C$10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$33.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.50.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.54 billion. AltaGas had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 5.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that AltaGas will post 2.3006093 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AltaGas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.07%.

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.