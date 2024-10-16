Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.02, but opened at $3.54. Altus Power shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 784,786 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Altus Power from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Altus Power from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on Altus Power from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Altus Power Stock Up 19.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80. The company has a market cap of $578.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Altus Power had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $52.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,589,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altus Power by 427.6% in the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 549,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 445,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Altus Power by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,974,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after buying an additional 807,071 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of Altus Power by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 437,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 192,687 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Altus Power by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,411,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 745,810 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

