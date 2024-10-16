Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) Stock Price Down 2.6% – What’s Next?

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.91 and last traded at $10.91. 1,248 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 171,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALMS. Leerink Partners began coverage on Alumis in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Alumis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Alumis in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alumis in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Alumis in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.68.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($23.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($21.53). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alumis Inc. will post -6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Alumis in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alumis during the second quarter worth approximately $3,376,000. Yu Fan bought a new position in shares of Alumis during the second quarter worth approximately $10,502,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in shares of Alumis during the second quarter worth approximately $8,229,000. Finally, SR One Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alumis during the second quarter worth approximately $26,067,000.

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

